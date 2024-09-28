Three Children Drown In Deep Pit Filled With Water In Madhya Pradesh; Devastated Parents Refuse Post-Mortem | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, three children from the Banjara community drowned in a deep water-filled pit in Nivoda village, located in the Kolaras police station area of Shivpuri district. The children had gone out to play but did not return home. After a search, the scared families found bodies. When rushed to the hospital, the doctor declared them dead.

According to information, the deceased children have been identified as Neeraj (10), son of Dhara Banjara; Sanjay (8), son of Karu Banjara; and Ravi (9), son of Sarvan Banjara. They had gone to play with several other children from the Banjara settlement near the village outskirts.

Unfortunately, Neeraj, Sanjay, and Ravi accidentally fell into the deep water-filled pit. Other children from the village quickly ran to inform their families, who managed to pull the boys out, but it was too late.

FP Photo

Post-mortem refused

After finding them lying unconscious on the ground, their families immediately took them to a private hospital in Shivpuri, where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Despite the doctors’ advice to take the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem, the grieving families chose to bring the children's bodies back to the village instead.

Read Also WATCH: Congress Takes Out March Demanding Safety For Minor Girls In Bhopal

Lost the only son

This incident has left the families in deep shock. Neeraj’s father, Dhara Singh, was particularly devastated. Neeraj was his only son after six daughters, making the loss even more heartbreaking for him. Sanjay and Ravi, who were cousins, also belonged to the same family.

Local authorities, including Kolaras SDOP Vijay Yadav, SDM, and Tehsildar, arrived at the scene following the incident, but the families refused to allow a postmortem.