Madhya Pradesh Shocker! 10-Year-Old Boy Sodomised By Meat Shop Owner On Way To School

10-Yr-Old Sodomised By Kin | Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Waleed Qureshi, a meat shop owner at Ahmed Nagar under Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur. The accused would lure the child on his way to school, take him inside his shop, and sodomise him.

Qureshi continued to exploit him sexually for a month. Police have filed a case against him for child abuse.

According to Sub Inspector Sanju Bagri posted at Gohalpur Police Station, Qureshi would drag the 10-year-old boy to his shop and would sexually exploit him. He would threaten him not to disclose the incident to anyone. Qureshi repeatedly sodomised him for several months. Recently, the victim finally mustered the courage and narrated his ordeal to the parents.

Shocked, the parents approached the Gohalpur police station and filed a complaint. Sub Inspector Sanju Bagri said a case has been registered against the accused under several serious sections of the Indian Penal Code, including provisions related to rape and child sexual abuse.

A few days ago, a chemistry teacher allegedly sodomised a class 10 boy in Bhopal and threatened him to fail him in exams if he didn't oblige.