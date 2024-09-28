WATCH: Congress Takes Out March Demanding Safety For Minor Girls In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To register protest against the rising crime against minor girls, local Congress leader Manoj Shukla, accompanied by a large number of people, staged a march and handed over a memorandum to the Police Commissioner in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Numbers of minor girls and their parents took part in the protest. They were carrying placards that read “ Commissioner Uncle Save Us”.

Manoj Shukla said that little girls are not safe even in the colonies where they live, apart from schools, market place etc. One of the major reasons behind the rise in crime against little girls is alleged police inactivity. There is no place where women could feel safe. Owing to lawlessness, the situation of Madhya Pradesh is pathetic.

#WATCH | #Bhopal: Congress Leader Manoj Shukla, Workers March Towards Commissioner’s Office To Protest Over Rising Crime Against Children, Especially Little Girls#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews @ManojShukla_INC pic.twitter.com/Mu1XikDwF3 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 28, 2024

Minor girl asks Commissioner to protect them

The protestors raised slogans while marching towards the Police Commissioner Office. While handing over the memorandum to the Police Commissioner, Manoj Shukla said that there is no fear of police among the criminals. Such is the scenario that small girls are also not safe.

One on the minor girls even asked the Police Commissioner to take strict action and to protect girls from the criminals.

Notably, a few days back, a five years old girl was raped and killed by her neighbor in Old Bhopal locality. This incident had created huge outcry and people denounced the police for failing to protect the girls.