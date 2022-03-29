Three booked for duping man in land fraud in Bhopal

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) :Katara Hills police have registered an FIR against three persons who forged the documents and bought a piece of land worth over Rs 2.5 crore from a farmer for merely Rs 21 lakh. One of the accused even fraudulently registered the land in his own name, said police on Tuesday.

Police station in-charge Suresh Kumar Meena told Free Press that the case was registered following the complaint of Jitendra Kumar Patel, a resident of village Bagrod.

The complainant, who owns 6.25 acres of land in the village, had made a land agreement with one Devi Singh in 2011. Two middlemen Rahil Faizal and Vishal Vishwakarma had played a key role in the land deal. The complainant said that the land agreement was made in 2011, and at that time he was a minor. Recently, Devi Singh and the middlemen approached him asking to renew the agreement. Patel, not doubting their intention, signed the new land agreement. However, he recently came to know that in the agreement the land was registered in the name of Devi Singh. At the time of the land agreement, the trio had given around Rs 21 lakh to Patel, but the actual market value of the said land is more than Rs 2.50 crore.

The police have registered a case under section 420 and 34 of IPC and started the investigations. No arrest has been made in connection with the case so far.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:07 PM IST