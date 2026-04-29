Thousands Of Guest Teachers From Across MP Stage Protest In Bhopal, Accuse Govt Of 'Unfulfilled' Promise Of Job Security, Paid Leaves & More — VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of guest teachers from across Madhya Pradesh gathered with banners of the Atithi Shikshak Sanyukt Morcha in Bhopal on Wednesday.

They protested against the state government, accusing it of not keeping its promises. The teachers warned that if their demands are not met soon, they will make their protest stronger.

What is the promise?

State president Sunil Singh Parihar said that before the Assembly elections, the government had promised to bring a policy like regular teachers, give bonus marks in direct recruitment, and ensure job security through yearly contracts.

However, none of these promises have been fulfilled, which has led to anger among teachers.

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Main demands include:

A special exam for regular jobs with at least 30% posts reserved for guest teachers

50% reservation in teacher recruitment, bonus marks every year, and some relaxation in eligibility marks

More weight for experience in scorecards and inclusion of past exam marks

A 12-month contract and job adjustment after removal

Benefits like insurance, PF, health services, and paid leaves

Fixing the e-attendance system and clearing pending payments

Allowing offline attendance in case of technical issues

The teachers said they had received strong support earlier from political leaders, but now those leaders are silent, which has increased their anger.

They also said that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had assured support to guest teachers, but no clear decision has been taken yet.

Senior leaders Ramchandra Nagar and K.C. Pawar said the government is stepping back from its promise of yearly contracts. They warned that after April 30, around 1.25 lakh guest teachers may lose their jobs.

They demanded that experienced guest teachers should be given priority in vacant posts affected by recruitment, promotion, and transfers.

State secretary Ravikant Gupta raised issues with the e-attendance system, saying technical problems often stop teachers from marking attendance, leading to salary cuts. In some cases, payments since September are still pending.