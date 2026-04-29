Disturbing! Youth Stripped, Brutally Thrashed & Urinated Upon Over Old Rivalry In Bhopal-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was stripped and brutally beaten over an old rivalry in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Bhanpur area and was carried out as an act of revenge.

According to reports, the victim had a fight a week earlier with the brother of one of the attackers. To take revenge and create fear, the accused attacked him in public.

They recorded the entire incident, and the video is now going viral on social media.

In the video, the youth can be seen sitting on the ground, surrounded by the group of attackers. They kick him, beat him with belts, strip his clothes, and bully him continuously.

Watch the video below :

MP के भोपाल में एक युवक को कुछ लड़कों ने घेरा, कपड़े उतारकर अर्धनग्न कर दिया और बेल्ट-लातों से जमकर पीटा। पूरा वीडियो बनाया और वायरल कर दिया।



मारने वाले शातिर अपराधी बताए जा रहे हैं, पूर्व में कई मुकदमों में नामजद हैं। pic.twitter.com/MaGUTuXaCl — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanmohansoni) April 29, 2026

According to information, the attackers tore his clothes, stripped him, and beat him badly using belts, kicks, punches and sticks, using whatever they could find. Then, they also urinated on him at the end.

Police said the accused are known criminals with several cases already registered against them at Kamla Nagar police station. The victim is a resident of the Kotra area.

Names of three accused—Prem Thapa, Rohit Pawar and Gattu Pistol—have come forward. The accused have a criminal background and many cases against them.

Reports suggest he had assaulted one of the attackers’ brothers earlier, which led to this revenge attack.

Police are now investigating the matter based on the viral video and are expected to take strict action.