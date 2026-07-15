Thousands Of Farmers Take Out Rally In Over 500 Tractors In MP's Narshinghpur, Demands Legal MSP Guarantee, Moong Procurement

Thousands Of Farmers Rally With Over 500 Tractors, Press Government To Fulfil 20 Key Demands In MP's Narshinghpur | Representaitve Image

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of farmers from across the district took out a tractor rally in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur, demanding that the government address their 20-point charter under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

The agitation was led by District President Vimlesh Patel, District Secretary Lokesh Patel, and farmer leaders Devendra Pathak, Kanchhedi Patel, Pradeep Gumasta, Pratap Patel, and Ramji Patel, along with other office-bearers.

The farmers' rally, consisting of over 500 tractors, proceeded from the mandi to Subhash Park Square, where a memorandum addressed to the district administration was submitted.

The farmers submitted a memorandum to the government through the administration, raising 20 demands that included the implementation of a sugarcane policy, a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, 100% procurement of 'moong' (green gram), adequate availability of fertilizers, 12-hour electricity supply, compensation for crop damage, and the settlement of outstanding dues owed by sugar mills.

Following the protest demonstration, a tractor march was organized under the leadership of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. Starting from the Agricultural Produce Market, the march traversed the city's main thoroughfares before reaching Gandhi Chowk.

During the march, farmers raised slogans in support of their demands and urged the government to take immediate action on them.

Farmer leaders Vimlesh Patel and Devendra Pathak stated that if the farmers' demands were not seriously considered, the agitation would be intensified.

They affirmed that farmers would continue to struggle to protect their rights and interests.

In view of the agitation, the police and administration remained fully alert. Extensive security arrangements were made during the tractor march to maintain law and order and ensure that traffic flow remained uninterrupted.