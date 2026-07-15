MP Ministers, MPs, MLAs Fined In Bhopal Traffic Crackdown Outside Mall | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs and several other high-profile individuals faced action during a special vehicle-checking drive conducted outside a mall in MP Nagar on Tuesday evening on the directions of the district court.

The drive led by Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Agnidhra Kumar Dwivedi made it clear that no exemption would be granted on the basis of status or post.

The joint operation involved three other magistrates, police personnel from four police stations and the traffic police.

Officials focused on vehicles fitted with black films, illegal hooters, sirens and red-blue beacons as well as those plying without registration plates.

During the drive, several hooters and sirens were removed from vehicles on the spot and seized.

Additional DCP (Traffic) Basant Kumar Kaul said the special campaign was being carried out on court orders and the teams did not consider the identity or position of vehicle owners while taking action. "Whether the vehicle belongs to an influential person, an officer or an elected representative, traffic rules apply equally to everyone," Kaul said.

No high-profile spared

Vehicles belonging to two ministers, one MP, two MLAs, senior officers, religious leaders, public representatives and even mayor of Chhindwara were checked and penalised for violating traffic rules. The drive started at 5.30 pm and concluded at 8 pm.

Rs 37,900 fine collected

The owners of 34 vehicles were penalised during the operation. Of these, 14 were found using black films, while nine vehicles were booked for illegally using hooters and sirens.

Traffic police officials said a total fine of Rs 37,900 was collected during the drive of which Rs 27,000 was realised for using unauthorised hooters.