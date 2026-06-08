Thousands Of Devotees Light Mobile Phone Torches During Unique 'Digital Aarti' Led By Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri In Rajkot-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees lit their mobile phone torches during a unique "digital aarti" led by Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri in Rajkot, Gujarat.

The special moment took place during a two-day Hanuman Katha and a one-day Divya Darbar organised by Bageshwar Sarkar in the city.

The scene was captured in a video that is circulating widely on social media on Monday. The video shows thousands of devotees lighting up their mobile phone torches and holding them aloft while Dhirendra Shastri sings the Hanuman aarti.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Thousands Of Devotees Light Their Mobile Phone Torches During Unique ‘Digital Aarti’ Led By Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri In Rajkot#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Rajkot #DhirendraShastri pic.twitter.com/LakHWkSrqW — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 8, 2026

A large number of devotees attended the religious event and took part in the prayers and spiritual activities.

During the concluding session of the Divya Darbar, Dhirendra Shastri asked devotees to switch on the torchlights of their mobile phones and join a “digital aarti” for Lord Hanuman.

As soon as he made the appeal, thousands of people across the venue turned on their phone lights. The entire ground was illuminated, creating a beautiful scene. Devotees participated in the aarti with devotion while chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Bajrangbali” echoed through the venue.

The mobile torchlight aarti became a unique blend of faith and modern technology. The bright lights spread across the gathering, making the venue appear glowing with light.

The event left a lasting impression on many devotees, who witnessed the special moment as part of the religious programme in Rajkot.