Overheard In Bhopal: Intelligence Race, Sting Fallout & Deputation Rush | Representative Image

High-profile case

A high-profile case in the state capital has sparked discussions across the country. An investigating agency has begun to probe the case, sifting through the call records of those associated with it. Many well-known names figured in the call records. The name of a Sahib holding an important position has been in discussion since the day the case drew the limelight. His name figured in the call records. The names of two more officers were also in the call records. Both are high-ranking officials. From the call records, the probe agency is trying to cotton on to the fact of whether help was sought from them or only their advice was taken. As the case is not with the state government, the probe agency may question the officials whose names figured in the call records. In this situation, if the probe agency quizzes the officers, it will create a buzz in the media.

In trouble

An important organisation has again hogged the limelight. A sting operation in the organisation, which brought to light the underhand dealings, has created buzzes in the corridors of power. The cases of corruption cropped up in a organisation, which the government asked to stop backstage deals. The court ordered the opening of certain files that the probe agency shut. The order indicates there is something wrong. Similarly, the sting operation revealed that corruption has sapped the organisation. It happened for the second time in one and a half years that the organisation troubled the government. A previous raid tarnished the organisation's image. The raids indicated that some irregularities had taken place. The axe of the raids fell on a senior officer. Once again, there is discussion about whether a senior official will face consequences this time as well, or whether the matter will be confined only to lower level officers and employees. A police officer currently holding a high position tried to improve the functioning of the department, but the government shifted him for his efforts.

Next intelligence chief

The intelligence department is the most important wing for the government. It serves as the eyes and the ears of the government in providing information and in monitoring the goings-on in the place. It also keeps the government from any risk. Now that the IPS officer heading the department is about to retire, there are speculations over whom the government is going to post there. There are reports that the government is mulling over a few names for the position. One of these officers has recently come from deputation in Delhi. The officer has a clean image. People in the corridors say the government may give the post of the head of the intelligence department to this officer. The officers wish that he would get the position in the future. The other officer, whose name is being discussed for the top job in the intelligence department, is loyal to the head of state. The government may give him the position. Apart from the two, another officer has set his eyes on the position, but his lobbying seems to be weak.

Sahib's bungalow

There are many interesting stories about the allotment of a bungalow to an officer in the state capital. Because of his position, he yearns for a more capacious bungalow than the one he is eligible for. There are reports that he met an officer senior to him and expressed his desire for a more expansive bungalow. The officer was informed a capacious bungalow was generally allotted to senior officers, and he was not yet eligible for it. But the officer said to his senior that if he had issued the allotment, he would get it approved by the higher-ups. People in the corridors of power are discussing what the officer told his senior. Sahib has worked only in districts where getting a spacious bungalow is easy. But getting such a bungalow in the state capital among the senior officers is difficult. The officer, who has come to the state capital after working in districts, does not have any idea that many bureaucrats like him have worked in the city and are gone. One should change one's way of working.

Officer's clarifications

In a controversial matter, the Principal Secretary (PS) of the department is busy offering explanations to everyone. The PS fears the case may multiply his difficulties. A case related to a department has kicked up a major controversy. The officers posted in the department are on the target. The PS feels he may also be on the target, so he says he has nothing to do with the case. During his posting in the department, the PS made a lot of money through underhand deals. The PS does not force anyone to give him a bribe, but he accepts the money that he receives on a routine basis. People are talking about the transfer from the department. The PS is making efforts to go to an important department. He has kept many decisions pending, but he is still working in the department. The PS recently gave clarifications over his position in the case to a person who raised the issue.

Officers disillusioned

Many IAS officers seem to be disillusioned with the state. Seven officers want to go on deputation to the centre. Three of them have already applied for it. Similarly, four other IAS officers sought permission for deputation after meeting the officials of the personnel department and the chief secretary. The seven IAS officers, despite holding important positions, do not want to work in the state. A secretary-rank officer has decided to go to Delhi since the day he got a plum posting. He has applied for deputation. Now, he is waiting for a transfer. In the same way, another IAS officer, holding an important position, has applied for deputation to the centre. The government shifted an IAS officer from the position of collector, and he expected a posting in an important district. But being in the loop line for two years, he also wants to go to Delhi. There are four more IAS officers who are disillusioned with the state. Two of them are holding important positions, but they also want to go to Delhi.