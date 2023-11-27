This Time, BJP Will Not Have Chance To Topple Government: Nath | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This time, BJP will not have a chance to purchase our MLAs and topple our government. Therefore, pay attention to training given to you and get ready for counting. Former chief minister Kamal Nath stated this in his address to candidates and counting agents held at party office here on Sunday.

The Congress party held a session with candidates and counting agents to impart technical training of counting of votes, which is going to be held on December 3.

Nath joined the meeting virtually and held discussion with Congress candidates and agents present at the meeting. He said vote counting should be done without fear and pressure.

“Every worker of Congress Party has worked with full devotion and honesty. A new picture of the state will be created if Congress government is formed. New energy will be infused among youths, women will get respect, farmers’ problems will be addressed and future of new generation will be bright.”

He asked them to work without fear on the day of vote counting. “If any problem arises, inform Congress candidate and officials engaged in election work so that it can be solved through legal means,” he added. The meeting was held in two sessions. In the first session, the meeting of candidates of Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Gwalior-Chambal division was held.

In the second session, the meeting of candidates of Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Bhopal and Sagar divisions were held. Election Commission work incharge JP Dhanopia gave information on activities of counting day and how the counting is conducted while following guidelines received by Election Commission.

Law and Human Rights Cell president and senior counsel Shashank Shekhar, while imparting training to candidates and agents, shed light on legal process and problems faced during counting of votes. Party Booth Management Committee chairman Mahendra Joshi asked counting agents to remain alert, reach designated place for counting before time.