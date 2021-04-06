This is how officials are contacting people for vaccination in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A unique initiative has been launched in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh to bring those above 45 years of age to the vaccination centres. Under this, yellow coloured rice is given to the people as a token of gift to 'invite' them for the inoculation.

The campaign launched as a token of invitation to the people above 45 years to visit their nearest vaccination sites has received good response. The vaccination drive was rolled out under the nationwide Covid immunisation campaign on January 15.

Municipal body staff, Panchayat and Revenue Departments' officials, ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been pressed into service to motivate the people to get inoculated. They also tell people about the usefulness of vaccination and remove doubts if any.

As many as 1,192 ASHA workers are active for the campign in Bhopal and they have been visiting at least 10 homes a day.

Officials said that an average of 10,000 people have been turning out for the vaccination every day after the drive was launched. They said vaccination has picked up after they launched the drive.