This government hospital of Madhya Pradesh is better than any private hospital

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): About 40 Kilometres away from Jabalpur district headquarters of Madhya Pradesh, in Chargawan Hospital patients are getting better facilities than private hospitals. The villagers don’t have to go to the city for treatment, they are getting free treatment at Chargawan Arogyam Kendra under the schemes received from the government.

Under the Rejuvenation Campaign in Madhya Pradesh, all health centres are being made neat and clean. The aim of the administration is to provide all the facilities to the patients under one roof.

Along with all arrangements for treatment made in the sub-health centre, the premise is elevated with attractive paintings and motivating slogans on the walls to encourage positivity.

Special care has also been taken for cleanliness and hygiene. Two separate dustbins have been placed to segregate dry and wet waste. There is also a small garden.

Dr. Indu Rajput, BMO of Chargawan Health Center said, "Special care is taken for the treatment of the patients coming here. Staff is also deployed in the hospital for 24 hours. Due to which the delivery of pregnant women is done safely. In this government hospital, all the facilities including eye test, X-ray, blood tests are provided to the patients. Along with this, consultation with doctors is also given online."

Here, the residents can take help from the staff members to make their Ayushman cards or other vaccination programs.