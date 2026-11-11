Third Railway Line Construction Disrupts Jabalpur Train Services, 58 Passenger and Freight Trains Affected, Commuters Face Hours of Delays | Representational image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Train services on the Jabalpur-Mirzapur-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) route were severely disrupted on Wednesday due to a technical issue during the construction of a third railway line. The disruption affected around 30 passenger trains and 28 freight trains, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and causing hours of inconvenience.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:18 PM on Tuesday when a section of the railway track reportedly subsided slightly during construction work. As a result, an Overhead Equipment (OHE) mast shifted dangerously close to the operational railway track, creating a potential safety risk. Following the incident, railway authorities immediately suspended train movement on the affected section to prevent any untoward incident.

The disruption affected trains operating in both directions, including services arriving at and departing from Jabalpur. Several passenger trains were delayed by hours, while some were diverted through alternative routes.

Passengers waiting at railway stations faced considerable difficulties, and many had to revise their travel schedules due to the uncertainty surrounding train operations.

According to Madhur Verma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of West Central Railway, approximately 30 passenger trains and 28 goods trains were affected by the disruption. Railway technical teams were immediately deployed to repair the damaged track section and address the issue involving the OHE infrastructure.

Train movement on the affected route resumed at around 4:15 AM on Wednesday. However, trains are currently operating at restricted speeds as a precautionary measure, and normal operations are expected to take some time to resume fully.

To assist affected passengers, the Railways established help desks at major stations to provide updates on train schedules and delays. Special arrangements were also made for passengers stranded during prolonged halts, including access to catering facilities. Alternative routes were arranged for selected trains to minimise further inconvenience.

Railway officials said the situation is gradually returning to normal, although speed restrictions remain in place.