Birsa Munda Jayanti 2026: BJP Announces Three-Day Tribal Pride Celebrations In MP's Jabalpur, Dhar And Khandwa From November 14 To 16 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The saffron party will organise three programmes on Birsa Munda Jayanti in the state. The first programme will be organised in Jabalpur on November 14 followed by the second programme in Dhar on November 15 and the third in Khandwa on November 16.

Addressing the joint press conference with state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and minister Sampatiya Uikey, chief minister Mohan Yadav said that state government's commitment for tribals’ welfare was reflected in the works done for them.

Two tribal leaders, Durgadas Uikey and Savitri Thakur, are ministers in the Centre. In Madhya Pradesh, five ministers from tribal community. Congress never respected tribals and did nothing for them. The state has the highest population of tribals.

He stated that Birsa Munda had fought against British rule and his battles in Bihar and Jharkhand were a golden chapter in history. Tantya Mama was a contemporary figure of that time who also fought against British and sacrificed his life.

Showing respect to tribal heroes, anna scheme has been started in the name of Rani Durgawati and Mandla Medical College has been named after Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah.

Hemant Khandelwal said that Birsa Munda made the supreme sacrifice at the age of 25 years. His struggle was dedicated to tribal rights.

Tribal Pride Week will be observed in his memory. The message of his sacrifice will be taken to the masses and programmes will be organised in this regard.