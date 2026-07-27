Thieves Strike 3 Houses In Datia, Makes Off With Gas Cylinder, Grocery Besides Valuables

Theft At 3 Houses In Single Night In Datia, Villagers Raise Security Concerns Ahead Of Bypoll | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Theft at three houses was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district in a single night, just three days ahead of the bypoll voting, police said on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Chandrapura village under the Awada police station area of Datia district, raising serious concerns over local security arrangements.

Household goods stolen

Angry villagers have demanded the early arrest of the suspects.

According to information, thieves broke the locks of two houses and stole valuables kept inside.

In another house, they broke a wall to enter and took away grocery items. The stolen items included a motorcycle, a gas cylinder and other household goods.

One victim affected for second time

Villagers said one of the affected families had faced theft for the second time, but police have still not been able to trace the suspects. The repeated incidents have increased fear and frustration among residents.

After receiving information about the thefts, Awada police reached the spot and inspected the crime scene.

Case registered

A case has been registered against unidentified suspects, and an investigation has been started. Police are checking CCTV footage and collecting other evidence to identify the thieves.

Villagers alleged that inadequate night patrolling in the area has encouraged criminals. They demanded stronger police action to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police said the matter is being investigated seriously and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects soon.

Meanwhile, the thefts at three houses on the same night have raised concerns among villagers about their safety.