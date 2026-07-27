200 Cops, Drones Raid Itwara Drug Dens; Marijuana, Hashish And Deer Antler Seized In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In one of the biggest anti-drug crackdowns under Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0 campaign, police raided the notorious drug dens in Itwara area late Saturday night, arresting seven traffickers and seizing 7.5 kg of marijuana, 90 grams of hashish (charas), a sword, five knives, a deer antler and illicit liquor.

The total value of the seized items is estimated at around Rs 3.5 lakh. The coordinated operation involved nearly 200 police personnel, drones, narcotics sniffer dogs, dog catchers, ladders and cutters.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the operation was jointly carried out by Talaiya police along with personnel from other police stations. Before the raids, police strategically deployed separate cut-off parties around identified locations to prevent peddlers from escaping, while search teams simultaneously entered the premises. Drone cameras were used to monitor and record the entire operation, he added.

Police registered six cases under the NDPS Act, one case under Arms Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act, and another under Excise Act. Incharge at Talaiya police station Deepak Daheria said police remand of the accused will be taken to probe the source of the contraband and identify the supply and distribution network operating in the city.

Those arrested include Madhuri Sankat (36), Umesh Meshkar (38), Sunita Sankat (45), Munni Bai Kuchbandiya (52), Uttam Kuchbandiya (35), and Ramkali Kuchbandiya (60). Police said several of the accused have previous criminal records involving NDPS, Arms Act, Excise Act and other offences.

Police to probe connections with poachers

Another accused Shivani Sankat has been booked under Arms Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act as police have seized deer antler and knives from her house. Police suspect that she may have links with poachers or wildlife smugglers. Talaiya police station incharge Deepak Daheria said Shivani s police remand would be taken to question her regarding the deer antlers and her connections with poachers.