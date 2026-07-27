Operation Hamdard: GRP Prepares Dossiers Of 1,755 Destitute People Across MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under Operation Hamdard, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Madhya Pradesh has so far prepared digital dossiers of 1,755 destitute and homeless people. Around 50 people have been reunited with their families, while about 30 individuals, including men, women and children, have been sent to shelter homes, officials said on Sunday.

On Sunday, the family of a missing woman from Delhi reached Guna and took her home. During checking at Morena railway station, the GRP rescued an 11-year-old girl from Tighra village in Dholpur, Rajasthan, who had got separated from her family. Her family was contacted and informed, and the girl was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.

Indore prepares digital dossiers of 587, Jabalpur 546

Additional director general (Rail) Raja Babu Singh said the month-long programme was launched on July 1 and will continue till July 31. Under the campaign, destitute people, abandoned women and children found loitering without reason and living on railway station platforms and nearby areas for extended periods are being identified and their records compiled.

He said beggars should be questioned in detail and, if their involvement with any syndicate is found, the strictest action should be taken. He also directed that each constable carry out at least 10 actions and each head constable at least 20 actions during the campaign.

Till Sunday, the Indore unit had prepared digital dossiers of 587 individuals, while the Jabalpur unit had prepared 546 dossiers.