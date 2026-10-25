Thieves Steal Five Silver Crowns, Donation Box From Hanuman Temple In MP's Satna |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified thieves broke into the Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Barhiya village under the Nadan police station area on Saturday night and stole five silver crowns, a silver eye ornament and a donation box containing cash.

The thieves broke the latch of the temple's channel gate to enter the premises. The theft came to light on Sunday morning when the donation box was found broken near a pond.

According to the police complaint, temple priest Puneshanand Maharaj (45), son of Chandika Prasad Tiwari, had locked the temple around midnight on October 24 after completing a Ramayana recitation. He then went to sleep in his hut near the temple.

Priest Finds Temple Gate Broken

Around 6 am on October 25, the son of Dheeraj Vishwakarma informed the priest that the temple's donation box was lying near a pond.

The priest rushed to the temple and found the latch of the channel gate broken. On entering, he discovered that five silver crowns of different sizes and a silver eye ornament belonging to Lord Hanuman were missing. The donation box had also been stolen.

He then went to the pond and found the donation box with its lock broken and the cash missing.

The priest informed local residents about the incident before approaching Nadan police station to lodge a complaint.

Police Launch Search For Thieves

Based on the priest's complaint, police registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

The total value of the stolen silver ornaments and cash has not yet been determined.

Police are examining the crime scene and trying to identify and trace the thieves.