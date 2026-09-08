Khajuraho Temple Theft: Burglar Targets Historic Matangeshwar Mahadev Temple, Breaks Donation Box, Fills Bucket With Cash & Flees

Double Theft Attempt Rocks Khajuraho As Thief Targets ATM, Mahadev Temple In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified thief allegedly targeted the historic Matangeshwar Mahadev Temple and an ATM in Khajuraho on the same night, raising concerns over security in the world-famous tourist town. In the Khajuraho temple theft attempt, the accused allegedly broke the locks of the temple donation box and collected cash in a sack and bucket. However, the Matangeshwar Mahadev Temple theft was foiled after a security guard arrived before the accused could escape with the donation money.

According to information, the accused entered the historic Matangeshwar Mahadev Temple in Khajuraho during the night and allegedly broke all the locks of the donation box before gathering the devotees’ offerings.

The accused had allegedly stuffed the temple donation money into a sack and bucket and was preparing to flee. However, the arrival of a temple security guard reportedly forced him to abandon the cash and escape.

Before the Khajuraho temple theft attempt, the same accused reportedly targeted an ATM located at Gol Market and allegedly vandalised the machine in an attempt to steal cash.

The Khajuraho ATM theft attempt failed because the machine was connected to its Mumbai-based headquarters. When the accused allegedly tampered with the ATM, an alert was generated and a siren began sounding.

Police Scan CCTV, Launch Hunt For Khajuraho Thief

Hearing the ATM security alarm, the accused reportedly fled Gol Market without stealing cash. He subsequently allegedly targeted the Matangeshwar Mahadev Temple later that night.

The attempted theft at the religious site has triggered resentment among devotees and residents. It is reportedly the first such instance involving an attempt to break open a donation box inside the Khajuraho temple.

After receiving information about the Khajuraho theft attempts, police reached the locations and launched an investigation. Officers are examining CCTV footage from the temple and ATM to identify the accused.

The two Khajuraho theft attempts in one night have raised questions over security arrangements in the tourist town. Police are working to identify, trace and arrest the accused.