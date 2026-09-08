Man Hangs Himself To Death After Argument With Father Over Fair Visit In MP's Chhatarpur

Representational Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man hanged himself to death after a petty argument with his father in MP's Chhatarpur on Monday.

The incident took place on the Lavkushnagar road in Chhatarpur on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Bablu Pal (father Ratiram Pal). His home is located opposite the Pal Dharamshala. The young man's body was found hanging from an angle of a tin shed next to his house.

According to reports, Bablu Pal had gone with his father, Ratiram Pal, to attend the Thakur Baba Jatra held at the temple in the Chandla's Government Irrigation Colony. It is reported that he took this step after returning home from the Jatra late at night. The incident is said to have occurred between 12 and 1 am.

Bablu's body sent for post-mortem

The deceased, Bablu Pal, was married and had two young children. He earned his living by driving. Upon learning of the incident, Chandla police station in-charge Udaybhan Singh arrived at the scene with a police team on Tuesday morning. The police prepared an inquest report and sent the body for post-mortem.

Police are investigating the case. The reasons for the young man's suicide will only be revealed after the post-mortem report and statements from his family.

Bablu Gets Into An Argument With Father

According to information received, a fair is held every Monday at the Thakur Baba temple located in the Irrigation Colony complex for the people living in government housing. His mother used to attend this fair every Monday. His father was also with her on Mondays. They attended the fair all day and remained there overnight.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

The young man got into an argument with people attending the procession that night and then with his father, who scolded him and drove him away. He then committed the suicide.

However, the reason behind Bablu's suicide is not yet known.