From Dubai To MP’s Satna: Woman Searches For Husband, Seeks Police Help To Trace Him | FP photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A woman from Dubai has approached the Women’s Police Station in Satna seeking help to locate her husband whom she claims has returned to India and gone missing, said police on Sunday.

Ashwinder Kaur said she had been living with Sunil Thakur in Dubai since 2020 and claimed the couple married on February 23, 2025, at a gurdwara in Jabalpur’s Civic Centre area in the presence of relatives.

According to Kaur, Sunil returned to India on July 31, after which she lost contact with him. She said she travelled from Dubai and searched for him in Jabalpur and Satna after learning that he was staying at his sister’s house in Satna.

Kaur alleged that Sunil’s family was preventing her from meeting him and claimed she was told that he did not want to live with her. She has sought police assistance in locating him and resolving the matter.

She said she had previously been married but was divorced and had informed both families about her earlier marriage before marrying Sunil.

DSP Manoj Dixit said Kaur has submitted an application at the Women’s Police Station. He said she is currently seeking help to locate her husband and has not made a formal complaint against anyone.

The police have not registered a case so far, describing the matter at this stage as a dispute between the husband and wife. Officials said efforts are being made to ascertain Sunil’s whereabouts.