Digvijaya Singh's 930-Km Mahakal To Ayodhya Yatra To Raise Vote Theft, Temple Donation Issues | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh will launch the 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' on Oct 20, Vijayadashami, from the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The 930-km journey will pass through Orchha, where the Ram Raja Temple is located.

Announcing the yatra at a press conference on Saturday, Singh said it would raise questions about alleged vote theft, irregularities in religious donations and the demand for justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Singh demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls and calling for greater transparency in the electoral process.

He also sought digital copies of voter lists for political parties and a clear procedure for adding and deleting names.

Regarding the Ram Temple, Singh demanded the dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the transfer of its responsibilities to the proposed Ramalaya Trust.

He called for an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in donations and temple funds.

He also demanded regular independent audits and public disclosure of income, expenditure, land transactions and construction contracts at major religious institutions.

On the Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand, Singh demanded a fair and transparent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into all aspects, including allegations concerning an unidentified VIP. He said those found guilty should face legal action.

Singh said the peaceful yatra was not against any religion or community but aimed to promote transparency, accountability and justice. Its motto will be 'Yato Dharmastato Jayah', meaning victory lies where there is righteousness.