Thief Hides In Pond For 5 Hours To Escape Police In MP's Jabalpur; Uses Lotus Stem To Breathe Underwater, Nabbed-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old inter-state thief was arrested after hiding inside a pond for nearly five hours while trying to escape from police in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

He was hiding from the Railway Protection Force near Sihora Railway Station.

According to information, the incident happened early on April 6 when RPF staff noticed a suspicious man getting down from Train No. 11753 around 4:50 am. He allegedly tried to steal a woman’s purse inside the train and then ran away from the station area.

When the RPF team chased him, the man jumped into a nearby pond close to the local market. To avoid being caught, he stayed underwater for several hours and used a hollow lotus stem to breathe.

RPF officials then informed local police and called divers to search the pond. After a long effort, the man was found and pulled out of the water. Even after being rescued, he tried to run again but the officers caught him after a brief struggle.

During questioning, the accused first gave false information about his identity. Later he was identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of Bijnor. His identity was confirmed after officials checked records and matched his details with old reports.

According to the RPF, Harvinder Singh is a repeat offender involved in many theft and snatching cases on trains across different states. Police said he has cases registered in places like Bhopal, Itarsi, Ujjain, Igatpuri and Visakhapatnam.

Officials said the accused usually travels in trains without tickets and targets passengers, especially women and elderly people. He steals purses, cash and valuables and then gets down at smaller stations to escape. Police also said he does not keep identity documents and often changes SIM cards to avoid being tracked.

A case has been registered under the Railway Act at the RPF post in Jabalpur. Police said he will be presented before the railway court for further action.

The arrest was made during Operation Yatri Suraksha led by RPF officer Rajiv Kharb along with other team members.