 THE TOWERING INFERNO: Financial Team To Visit Satpura To Assess Loss
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTHE TOWERING INFERNO: Financial Team To Visit Satpura To Assess Loss

THE TOWERING INFERNO: Financial Team To Visit Satpura To Assess Loss

Primary investigation reveals it was a mishap

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A financial team will assess the loss incurred due to the fire incident at Satpura Bhawan on Friday. Primary report of the fire claims it was a ‘mishap’.

The state government has formed committees to investigate and also to assess losses incurred because of the fire that took place on June 12 at Satpura Bhawan.

Sources informed that members of the financial team will assess the loss to the offices gutted in the fire. The team from the PWD department is also visiting Satpura building premises and will assess the condition of the building. They will assess whether ‘the building is safe for the future’, if the building’s renovation can save it and will also search a few more questions.

The team formed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan under the leadership of ACS (Home) Rajesh Rajora has prepared a primary report. Sources informed that the incident was a ‘mishap’. The team will submit the report to the CM on Friday.

Read Also
Bhopal: Three Collectorate Employees Booked For Appropriating Rs 53L
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Revenue Inspector Caught In Police Net

Bhopal: Revenue Inspector Caught In Police Net

Bhopal: Science-20 Begins Today

Bhopal: Science-20 Begins Today

Bhopal: 3-day Group Exhibition Begins At Swaraj Vithika

Bhopal: 3-day Group Exhibition Begins At Swaraj Vithika

15-day Summer Camp At Tribal Museum: Bhuribai teaches nuances of tribal painting to slum kids

15-day Summer Camp At Tribal Museum: Bhuribai teaches nuances of tribal painting to slum kids

GRP, Bhopal Arrests 4 For Theft Inside Trains

GRP, Bhopal Arrests 4 For Theft Inside Trains