THE TOWERING INFERNO: Financial Team To Visit Satpura To Assess Loss

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A financial team will assess the loss incurred due to the fire incident at Satpura Bhawan on Friday. Primary report of the fire claims it was a ‘mishap’.

The state government has formed committees to investigate and also to assess losses incurred because of the fire that took place on June 12 at Satpura Bhawan.

Sources informed that members of the financial team will assess the loss to the offices gutted in the fire. The team from the PWD department is also visiting Satpura building premises and will assess the condition of the building. They will assess whether ‘the building is safe for the future’, if the building’s renovation can save it and will also search a few more questions.

The team formed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan under the leadership of ACS (Home) Rajesh Rajora has prepared a primary report. Sources informed that the incident was a ‘mishap’. The team will submit the report to the CM on Friday.

