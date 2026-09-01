TET Exemption Row Again Reaches SC, Tribal Teachers Seek Relief For 2005-09 Appointees | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long-standing controversy over the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in Madhya Pradesh has once again reached the Supreme Court.

The Tribal Welfare Teachers Association has filed a petition seeking exemption from the current TET requirement for teachers appointed between 2005 and 2009.

According to the association, the petition was filed on Aug 30. The matter is now awaiting its next hearing in the Supreme Court.

The association has argued that teachers appointed between 2005 and 2009 should not be subjected to the present TET requirement.

According to the organisation, these teachers were appointed under the eligibility rules applicable at the time and had already cleared the required tests or fulfilled the prescribed qualifications.

Teachers protest in Delhi

Meanwhile, teachers from across the country staged a protest in Delhi. The protest was held at Jat Dharamshala in Keshavpuram, followed by a meeting with central leadership on Monday.

Around 5,000 teachers from MP reportedly reached Delhi for the protest. They warned that if their demands are not addressed, the movement could be expanded into a nationwide agitation.