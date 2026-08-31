 Outsider Employees’ Union Allegedly Occupies Bhopal Municipal Corporation Property, Breaks Locks To Set Up Office
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Outsider Employees’ Union Allegedly Occupies Bhopal Municipal Corporation Property, Breaks Locks To Set Up Office

A BMC property near Kamla Park in Bhopal has allegedly been occupied by an outsider employees’ union, which reportedly replaced the civic body’s locks and converted the premises into an office. After two notices to vacate went unanswered, BMC officials are preparing to remove the belongings and reclaim the property.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 30, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
Outsider Employees’ Union Allegedly Occupies Bhopal Municipal Corporation Property, Breaks Locks To Set Up Office
Outsider Employees’ Union Allegedly Occupies Bhopal Municipal Corporation Property, Breaks Locks To Set Up Office | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A property belonging to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) near the Chameli Shah Dargah at Kamla Park has allegedly been occupied by an outsider employees' union and a driver working in a state ministry.

The occupants reportedly broke the existing locks overnight and put up their own locks before turning the premises into an office.

The property, located near Acharya Narendra Dev Library, was earlier used for issuing Water Works receipts. After Water Works employees shifted to the Shyamla Hills office, BMC had locked the premises.

According to officials, a board of an outsider employees' organisation was subsequently installed at the site.

Registered BMC employees' unions complained about the alleged encroachment to municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain and Mayor Malti Rai, following which officials ordered the premises to be vacated.

The in-charge revenue officer of the Madhya Assembly area said two notices have been issued, but no response has been received from the organisation.

The BMC is now preparing to remove the belongings and vacate the premises through its encroachment removal team. Residents and officials have also raised concerns over dozens of vehicles being parked outside the premises daily, sometimes until late at night.

When traffic police objected, the organisation reportedly cited meetings as the reason.

Meanwhile, registered BMC employees' unions have urged the commissioner to introduce an Indore-style entry system, allowing only registered unions to operate within the civic body.

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