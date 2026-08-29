Bhopal Dowry Cases: Only 14 Convictions In 3,187 Cases Since 2021, Over Half End In Compromise | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over the past six years, just 0.5% of the cases at the Bhopal District and Sessions Court related to dowry harassment ended in convictions, while 51% were withdrawn after a compromise between the couples.

From 2021 up to June 2026, a total of 3,187 cases under Section 498A were tried at the Bhopal District Court. Of them, the accused were convicted in just 14 (0.5%) cases, while 1,640 (51%) cases ended in a compromise.

In 2021, of the 592 cases, none led to conviction, while 227 ended in a compromise. In 2022, 735 cases were tried, with five convictions and 298 compromises.

In 2023, the corresponding figures were 592 (cases), four (convictions) and 419 (compromises). Similarly, in 2024, 514 cases were taken up, there was only one conviction and 346 compromises.

In 2025, of the 488 cases, guilt was proved in just three cases while 283 ended in a compromise. In 2026 (up to June), 266 cases were tried with one conviction and 67 compromises.

Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) makes it a criminal offence for a husband or his relatives to subject a woman to cruelty for dowry.

However, data shows that in a majority of cases, the complainants withdrew the charges after reaching a compromise with their husbands, often following exchange of money.

According to a counsellor at the Bhopal District Family Court, Shail Awasthi, in most cases a compromise is reached between the husbands and wives.

Many of the cases are the result of ordinary differences between husbands and wives and dowry harassment is alleged just to make the case serious, she added.

Case 1

Quarrels between the couple began within six months of their arranged marriage. The man lost his job and the woman, who was from Raipur, shifted to her uncle's place in Bhopal.

The woman filed a case of dowry harassment in 2021. She managed to secure a divorce ex parte and remarried. In 2026, she withdrew the case in return for Rs 5 lakh.

Case 2

Married in 2014, the couple separated after the woman refused to live in a joint family.

The woman filed a case under Section 498A against husband and in-laws. Ultimately, she agreed to withdraw the case on the condition that the jewellery and clothes gifted by her parents be returned to her.

Case 3

After marriage, the woman told the husband that she would not have any physical relationship with him.

The man objected, quarrels followed and the woman filed a case of dowry harassment and domestic violence. She is now living separately and is demanding Rs 25 lakh to withdraw the case.