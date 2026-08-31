Bhopal Welcomes Monsoon With Rabindra Sangeet, Dance & Baul Music At Borsha Utsav 2026 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Enchanting dance routines set to vibrant Rabindra Sangeet, the poetic essence of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, and a mesmerising dance-drama came together to mark Borsha Utsav 2026 in the city on Sunday.

Organised jointly by Anandodhara Ensemble and Bengali Mahila Samiti, Bhopal, the two-hour musical evening offered a tribute to the arrival of the monsoon through Bengali music, dance and literature.

The cultural programme began with rendition of summer songs, Grishma Gaan. The repertoire showcased the diverse shades of Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Geeti and Baul music, featuring celebrated compositions.

A special dance-drama based on Rabindranath Tagore's acclaimed poetic work Bhanusingher Padavali was presented, choreographed by Madhurima Biswas and Anamika Sarkar.

A key highlight of the evening was the felicitation of athletes, coaches and supporters of Special Olympics Bharat (Madhya Pradesh) to acknowledge their achievements and promote inclusion.