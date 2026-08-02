Tensions Prevail In Shivpuri After Idols Vandalised, Thrown Into Well At Temple; Probe On |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district after unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised the famous Neelkanth Mahadev Temple and threw the idols into a nearby well, police said on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Sinawal Kala village under the Khaniyadhana police station limits.

Police said the suspects allegedly tried to uproot the idol of Lord Shiva but failed.

However, they damaged the idol of Goddess Parvati and uprooted the idols of Nandi Maharaj and Lord Ganesha before throwing them into a nearby well.

After receiving information, police reached the spot, recovered the idols from the well and launched an investigation.

Angry locals demand action

The incident sparked outrage among local residents and members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, who reached the temple soon after learning about the vandalism.

Led by VHP district president Pawan Sharma and Bajrang Dal district convenor Rishabh Soni, along with other members, the group submitted a complaint at the Khaniyadhana police station, demanding strict action and the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Khaniyadhana police station in-charge Kedar Singh Yadav said an FIR had been registered against unidentified persons. Police have launched a search for the suspects, and further investigation is underway.