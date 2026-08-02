MP Identifies 23 Ram Van Gaman Sites Across 9 Districts, Plans ₹5,289-Crore Chitrakoot Revamp | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the survey conducted under the Ram Gaman Path project, at least 23 places have been identified that are connected with the exile period of Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman.

They are located in nine districts of the state. The government is now considering asking the collectors of these districts to ascertain the facts in this regard. Moreover, a development plan of more than Rs 5,000 crore has been prepared for various works in Chitrakoot.

A project official said the places identified under the project include Sphatik Shila in Chitrakoot, Gupt Godavari, Atri Ashram, Sharbhang Ashram, Asvamuni Ashram, Sutikshna Ashram, Sidha Pahad, Sita Rasoi, Ramsel and Ram Janki Mandir (all in Satna).

Other places identified include Brahaspati Kund, Sutiskna Ashram, Agnijiva Ashram and Agastya Ashram (all in Panna district), Shiv Mandir (Kanti), Ramghat (Jabalpur), Markandeya Ashram and Dashrat Ghat (both in Umaria district), Sita Madhi in Gandia (Shahdol) and Kanwai in Anuppur.

Apart from this, the urban development department has submitted a proposal of Rs 5,289 crore for integrated development of Chitrakoot.

When this project is implemented, Chitrakoot will have a different look with an array of facilities for visitors.

This includes six major works worth Rs 418.88 crore under the Public Participation Project (PPP). Besides, five schemes worth Rs 211.74 crore are under process under the Urban Challenge Fund.

Chitrakoot: Survey findings

Chitrakoot has six places connected to Lord Shri Ram. They include Kamadgiri, Ramghat, Gupt Godavari, Sati Anusuiya premises, Hanuman Dhara and Sphatik Shila.

A survey was conducted regarding footfall at all these places. The average daily footfall in the base year 2024 was 20,000 and the average annual footfall was 85,000.

For the horizon year 2054, the average daily footfall is projected to be 40,000 and the average annual footfall is projected to be 1,45,00,000. An assessment of Sati Anusuiya temple premises revealed absence of drinking water facilities there.