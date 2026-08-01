 AIIMS Bhopal Urges Responsible Antibiotic Use To Combat Antimicrobial Resistance
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAIIMS Bhopal Urges Responsible Antibiotic Use To Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

AIIMS Bhopal Urges Responsible Antibiotic Use To Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

AIIMS Bhopal organised an awareness programme for community pharmacists on the responsible use of antibiotics to help fight antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Held with NHM and the FDA, the event stressed dispensing antibiotics only on valid prescriptions. Around 40 pharmacists participated, with experts highlighting the importance of evidence-based practices.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 01, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
AIIMS Bhopal Urges Responsible Antibiotic Use To Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Recognising the growing importance of responsible antibiotic use in protecting public health, AIIMS Bhopal organised a Community Outreach Programme for Pharmacists on the theme "Smart Use, Safe Future – Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness for Pharmacists" at the National Health Mission (NHM) Office, Bhopal.

It was organised in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Madhya Pradesh.

The programme aimed to strengthen pharmacists' knowledge and practices regarding the rational use of antibiotics and their vital role in combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Experts highlighted that the misuse and overuse of antibiotics can reduce the effectiveness of these life-saving medicines, making infections more difficult to treat.

Read Also
AIIMS Bhopal Trains Young Neurosurgeons In High-Speed Drilling, Intracranial Bleeding Control
AIIMS Bhopal Trains Young Neurosurgeons In High-Speed Drilling, Intracranial Bleeding Control

They stressed that antibiotics should always be dispensed on the basis of a valid medical prescription.

NHM, FDA, MP SAP-AMR 2.0, the Chemist Association, and AIIMS Bhopal emphasised the importance of prescription-based antibiotic dispensing, antimicrobial stewardship, infection prevention, surveillance, and public awareness to address the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

Around 40 community pharmacists from Bhopal district actively participated and stressed to adopt evidence-based dispensing practices and promote responsible antibiotic use within their communities, thereby contributing to safer healthcare practices for the public.

They called upon people against antimicrobial resistance. The event reinforced the crucial role of pharmacists as frontline healthcare professionals in safeguarding public health and ensuring a healthier and safer future for society.

Read Also
AIIMS Bhopal Develops Indigenous Device To Make Wisdom Tooth Removal Easier, Reduce Pain & Swelling
AIIMS Bhopal Develops Indigenous Device To Make Wisdom Tooth Removal Easier, Reduce Pain & Swelling

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source