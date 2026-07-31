AIIMS Bhopal Develops Indigenous Device To Make Wisdom Tooth Removal Easier, Reduce Pain & Swelling

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has developed a special indigenous medical device that can make wisdom-tooth removal easier for both surgeons and patients. The invention has received a patent from the Government of India and its prototype is already being used during wisdom-tooth surgeries.

The device has been developed by Dr. Anshul Rai (Maxillofacial Surgeon), Dr. B. L. Soni (Maxillofacial Surgeon), Dr. Jitendra (Former Senior Resident), and Dr. Sammridhi (Former Senior Resident).

Dr. Anshul Rai said that patients treated with the prototype are experiencing less pain after surgery, reduced swelling, and lower spending on medicines. These benefits can make the recovery process more comfortable for patients.

Wisdom teeth, also known as third molars, usually appear between the ages of 17 and 25. In many people, there is not enough space in the jaw for these teeth to come out properly. As a result, the tooth may remain trapped inside the gums or jawbone, making surgical removal necessary.

Although wisdom-tooth removal is one of the most common dental surgeries, it is not always simple. If the tooth is deeply impacted or grows at an unusual angle, surgeons may need to remove some of the surrounding bone. In some cases, the tooth must also be cut into smaller pieces before it can be removed. This makes the surgery more difficult.

The newly developed device has been designed to make such difficult surgeries easier.

In selected cases, it may reduce the amount of bone that needs to be removed. It can also help patients who cannot open their mouths widely, especially some patients who have undergone treatment for oral cancer, where reaching the wisdom tooth is often difficult.