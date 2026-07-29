AIIMS Bhopal Trains Young Neurosurgeons In High-Speed Drilling, Intracranial Bleeding Control

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Neurosurgery at AIIMS Bhopal successfully organised the 19th Foundation Course of the Board of Education, Neurological Society of India.

More than 50 first- and second-year neurosurgery residents from across the country, along with senior neurosurgeons, participated in the two-day national training programme.

The scientific sessions featured lectures by experts from AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, NIMHANS Bengaluru, SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram, Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, BMHRC Bhopal, and several other leading institutions.

The training covered topics including clinical neurosurgery, neuroanatomy, neuroradiology, neuropathology, neurocritical care, medical ethics, communication skills, research methodology, endovascular neurosurgery, cranial and spinal surgery, and operating theatre practices.

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The major highlight of the programme was the hands-on training workshop. Participants received practical training under expert supervision in cranial endoscopy, spinal endoscopy, neuronavigation, intraoperative ultrasound, endovascular simulation, high-speed drilling techniques, and advanced methods for controlling intracranial bleeding.

The Foundation Course is one of the flagship educational initiatives of the Neurological Society of India. Its objective is to equip young neurosurgeons with modern medical knowledge, advanced surgical skills, and strong professional values under the guidance of experienced experts. This, in turn, will help ensure safer and higher-quality treatment for patients in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Amit Agrawal, Professor and Head of the Department of Neurosurgery at AIIMS Bhopal, said the programme is not just a training course but an important initiative to prepare the neurosurgeons of the future. He added that, besides surgical skills, ethics, compassion, professionalism, and a commitment to lifelong learning are equally important qualities for a good surgeon.