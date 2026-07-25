AIIMS Bhopal To Impart Practical Training To Women On Early Breast Cancer Detection & Self-Examination

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of spreading awareness about breast cancer and encouraging women to recognise the disease at an early stage, AIIMS Bhopal will organise a Breast Cancer Awareness Programme on July 28, 2026.

The programme is being organised by the Department of Medical Oncology & Hematology in association with the Departments of Radiation Oncology and Surgical Oncology, the CAPE Centre, and The DEAR Foundation, Switzerland.

According to experts, breast cancer can be treated more successfully if it is detected early. Keeping this objective in mind, women and other participants will be taught the correct method of performing breast self-examinations. Special breast tumour models will be used during the training to help participants understand how to identify any abnormal changes in the breast.

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The DearYou App will also be demonstrated during the programme. This modern digital platform encourages women to stay aware of their breast health, perform regular self-examinations, and detect any abnormalities at an early stage.

The programme will be attended by Ms Sonja Dinner, Founder and President of The DEAR Foundation, Switzerland, who is a Swiss philanthropist and technology entrepreneur. Through her foundation, she has made significant contributions to education, healthcare, women's empowerment, and poverty alleviation in Switzerland and several other countries around the world.