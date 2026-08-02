CM Mohan Yadav Attends PM Narendra Modi's 100-Week Nasha Mukt Yuva Programme In Bhopal | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the 100-week nationwide 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' (Drug-Free Youth for Developed India Campaign), calling upon citizens to turn the fight against drug abuse into a people's movement.

The campaign aims to encourage young people to stay away from drugs and build a healthier nation.

A state-level programme was held at the MANIT auditorium in Bhopal, attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang and Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra.

#WATCH | Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said, "Today, we are witnessing a transformation in the country, and in the very nature of policing, driven by the vision of PM Modi. The entire nation, along with its police force, policing methods, and systems, is… https://t.co/jGtcgxOwgg pic.twitter.com/qEjhrhNUAZ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 1, 2026

CM Mohan Yadav urges youth to stay away from drugs

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that 10 to 15 years ago, cigarette, bidi and paan stalls could be seen at almost every street corner.

While their number has reduced over time, he said other forms of drug abuse have increased, making it necessary for society to unite against all kinds of addiction.

Government's measures against drug abuse

The Chief Minister said the state government imposed prohibition in 19 religious towns soon after coming to power and has taken strict action against drug traffickers. He also said the Madhya Pradesh Police recently conducted a month-long anti-drug campaign.

Citing a recent incident in which two brothers allegedly stabbed each other during a dispute related to alcohol, Yadav said addiction destroys families and urged young people to choose a healthy and positive lifestyle.

PM Modi calls for people's participation

Launching the campaign, Prime Minister Modi described drug abuse as a serious threat to society and the country's future.

He said the fight against addiction should not remain only a government initiative but should become a nationwide people's movement with active participation from every citizen.

आज से देशभर में 'नशा मुक्त युवा' अभियान आरंभ हो रहा है...



देश के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों और संस्थानों से 1 करोड़ से अधिक युवा आज एक साथ हैं। मेरा आप सभी से आग्रह है, आप सब इस बड़े मूवमेंट के लीडर हैं...



- आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी#NashaMuktYuva pic.twitter.com/3bIzowLryN — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 2, 2026

The Prime Minister said the collective pledge taken by millions of young people across the country would continue over the next 100 weeks.

He added that the vision of a developed India can only be achieved if the country's youth remain healthy, aware and free from addiction.

Modi also appealed to citizens to spread awareness among young people about the harmful effects of drugs and encourage them to take part in positive and constructive activities.