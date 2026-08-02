MP First-Time Employees Can Get Up To ₹15,000 Under Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana; Check Eligibility |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Boosting enthusiasm among young people entering the formal workforce, the Central Government is offering a financial incentive of up to ₹15,000 to eligible first-time employees under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PM-VBRY).

According to the Madhya Pradesh Government's Department of Labour, the scheme aims to encourage formal employment by providing financial support to workers registering with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for the first time.

The incentive will be transferred directly to eligible beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in two instalments.

Check details here

According to the scheme, employees with gross monthly wages of up to ₹1 lakh are eligible, provided they are first-time EPFO members and join an eligible formal-sector job between Aug 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027.

The first instalment will be credited after the employee completes six months of continuous service, while the second instalment will be released after 12 months of service, subject to completion of a financial literacy programme.

First instalment: ₹7,500 will be paid after completing six months of continuous employment.

Second instalment: Another ₹7,500 will be paid after 12 months of employment and completion of the financial literacy programme.

Salary limit: The scheme is applicable only to employees earning a gross salary of up to ₹1 lakh per month.

Eligibility period: Applies to jobs joined between Aug 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027.

Registration: Eligible employees must register online through the PM-VBRY portal using their Universal Account Number (UAN).

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For youth starting their first job

As highlighted in the government's awareness campaign, the scheme is specifically meant for youth starting their first job.

To avail themselves of the benefit, employees must have first-time EPFO registration and an active Aadhaar-linked bank account to receive the DBT payment.

The official campaign also encourages eligible employees to check their status and apply through the PM-VBRY portal (pmvbry.epfindia.gov.in) or seek assistance through the helpline numbers 14480 and 1800-180-1850.

The PM-VBRY is part of the government's broader initiative to promote formal employment, improve social security coverage, and provide financial support to young workers entering the organised sector.

How will government benefit from the scheme?

Although the government is providing an upfront incentive, it expects several long-term benefits.

Higher formal employment: More employers and workers may opt for jobs covered by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), increasing the size of the formal workforce.

Greater social security coverage: More workers will gain access to provident fund, pension and insurance benefits.

Reduced informal employment: The incentive encourages workers and employers to shift from unregistered jobs to the formal sector.

Better tax compliance: As more workers enter the formal economy, income reporting and payroll compliance are expected to improve, potentially boosting tax revenues over time.

Job creation: The scheme complements employer hiring incentives, supporting employment growth.

Improved labour data: Higher EPFO enrolment will provide the government with more accurate employment data, helping it formulate labour and welfare policies.

In essence, the ₹15,000 incentive is designed to encourage first-time workers to enter the formal economy, with the expectation that greater formalisation will strengthen social security, improve compliance and support long-term economic growth