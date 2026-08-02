Madhya Pradesh Announces ₹25 Lakh, Government Jobs For CWG Silver Medallists Yamini, Ajay Babu |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh athletes Yamini Maurya and Ajay Babu won silver medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026, prompting the state government to announce ₹25 lakh each and government jobs.

Sports Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang stated that Yamini and Ajay Babu have made history. He announced a cash reward of ₹25 lakh for each athlete.

Additionally, in accordance with the provisions of the sports policy, both athletes will be provided with government jobs.

Yamini Maurya, a judoka from the Sagar district, delivered an outstanding performance in the women's 57 kg category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, reaching the final.

She faced defeat against England's Acelya Toprak in the gold medal match, she successfully secured the silver medal.

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Yamini's uncle, Srinath Maurya, mentioned that the family's financial situation was not strong.

Consequently, they were initially hesitant to send her away for training, but later, recognising her talent, the family extended their full support.

He said, "By winning the silver medal, Yamini has brought glory not only to her family but also to Sagar and the entire nation." She grew up with three sisters and a brother.

If daughters are given opportunities to excel in sports and education, they too can achieve great things for the country.

Ajay Babu missed the gold medal by just 1kg

Ajay Babu Valluri delivered a stellar performance to win the silver medal in the men's 79kg weightlifting event.

Ajay Babu, originally from Andhra Pradesh, has a father who is posted in Bhopal, consequently, he has been representing Madhya Pradesh for a long time.

Ajay lifted a total of 330 kg (149 kg in the snatch and 181 kg in the clean and jerk).

He missed the gold medal by just one kilogram. Malaysia's Mohamad Aznil Bidin won the gold medal with a Games record total of 331 kg, while England's Chris Murray secured the bronze medal with a total of 325 kg.