Bhopal Civic Body Launches Sealing Drive Against Illegal Commercial Establishments | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday launched its long-awaited sealing drive against commercial establishments operating illegally in residential areas, beginning from Rohit Nagar.

The action comes after the expiry of notices issued under Supreme Court directives, with the next hearing in the matter scheduled for Aug 4.

The first enforcement action was carried out at Rudraksha Square, where a tattoo studio and a skin clinic were sealed. Later, the BMC also sealed Hotel Raj Mahal at Akriti Eco City in Salaiya.

Officials said the drive would continue in Rohit Nagar Phase II, Bawadiya Kalan and other identified residential localities.

Even before the operation began, more than 200 commercial establishments voluntarily shut down across Rohit Nagar, Bawadiya Kalan and Arera Colony.

Several traders displayed posters outside their premises stating that commercial activities had been suspended in compliance with BMC orders.

Nearly 100 police personnel, along with the BMC's anti-encroachment team, were deployed to maintain law and order during the drive.

BMC deputy commissioner Bhuvan Gupta said the action was being taken in compliance with Supreme Court orders. Notices were issued to all building owners as per rules.

"Most traders voluntarily stopped commercial activities, while sealing action has been taken against those who did not comply," said Gupta.

Traders shut shops, association appeals for closure

Commercial activity in the affected localities came to a halt as shopkeepers closed establishments anticipating the civic action.

The traders' association had appealed to hotel, restaurant and showroom owners to keep businesses shut until the Supreme Court hearing on Aug 4. Posters announcing the closure of commercial activities were also distributed among traders.

However, officials observed that while many establishments remained closed during the drive, some reopened soon after the BMC team left the area.

BJP leaders oppose sealing drive

The operation witnessed brief tension in Bawadiya Kalan when Rambabu Patidar, former councillor and husband of BJP councillor Sheela Patidar, opposed the sealing of a tattoo studio.

He engaged in an argument with BMC officials, alleging that traders had been left in uncertainty after receiving notices.

Zonal in-charge Nilesh Srivastava intervened and the situation was brought under control, allowing the three-hour operation to continue.

Meanwhile, former BJP MLA Dhruv Narayan Singh reached 10 No. Market and submitted a memorandum against the BMC's action.

Over 1,000 notices issued

The BMC has issued more than 1,018 notices to commercial establishments operating from residential premises across the city, with the highest number, 429, served in Arera Colony and Bawadiya Kalan.

Officials said sealing action would continue against establishments that failed to comply with the notices.