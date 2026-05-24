Tenant Allegedly Rapes Married Woman After Calling Her Home, Slaps Her When Resisted

Tenant Allegedly Rapes Married Woman in Gwalior, Threatens Her With Death | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour, who was also a tenant in the same house, as reported by police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Sunday.

According to Jhansi Road police, the incident took place in the Naka Chandravadani locality area under Jhansi Road police station limits, where the victim lives with her family in a rented accommodation.

The accused allegedly assaulted the woman when she resisted and later threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Police have registered a case and launched a search to arrest the accused, who is currently absconding.

The woman works as a cook in households. The accused, identified as Vijay Soni, was residing as a tenant in another portion of the same house.

Due to their proximity and frequent interaction as neighbours, the accused had developed a familiar relationship with the victim’s family.

Police said that on the night of the incident, Vijay allegedly called the woman to his room on the pretext of discussing some work. Trusting him, she went to his room without suspecting any wrongdoing.

Physically assaulted while resisting

The victim alleged in her complaint that after initially engaging in normal conversation, the accused forcibly grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

When she tried to resist and raise an alarm, the accused allegedly slapped her and gagged her to prevent her from shouting. The woman stated that the assault continued between around 1.30 am and 4 am.

After the incident, when she attempted to leave the room, the accused allegedly threatened her with dire consequences and warned her not to inform anyone or approach the police.

The victim, traumatised by the incident, informed her husband about the alleged assault the following morning. The couple then approached the Jhansi Road police station and lodged a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against Vijay Soni under relevant sections about rape, assault and criminal intimidation. The woman has been sent for medical examination as part of the investigation.

Police officials said the accused fled after the incident, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

Raids are being conducted at his possible hideouts, and investigators expressed confidence that he would be apprehended soon.