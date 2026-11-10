Rewa VIDEO: 'Teen Mahine Kaam, Nau Mahine Taash', BJP MP Janardan Mishra's Controversial Remark Over Farmers In Rewa Viral

Rewa BJP MP News (Madhya Pradesh): A viral video circulating on social media has sparked controversy after Rewa BJP MP Janardan Mishra claimed that farmers work for only three months a year and spend the remaining nine months playing cards, consuming tobacco, drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis. The remarks, reportedly made during a Govardhan Puja programme in Rakri village of Mauganj district, have triggered criticism and debate over the MP's portrayal of farmers and their contribution to agriculture.

Addressing the gathering, Mishra reportedly said, "Kisan saal mein sirf teen mahine mehnat karte hain, baaki nau mahine taash khelte hain, Rajshri khate hain, daru peete hain, chongi peete hain..." (Farmers work hard for only three months a year, while spending the remaining nine months playing cards, consuming tobacco and alcohol, smoking cannabis and indulging in intoxicants.)

रीवा से BJP सांसद जनार्दन मिश्रा बोले- किसान सिर्फ तीन माह काम करता है बाकी नौ माह ताश, राजश्री और चोंगी (गांजा) पीता है...! https://t.co/aDGCPhA7pb — Rupesh Mishra (@rupeshmishramp) November 10, 2026

His remarks quickly attracted attention after the video circulated widely on social media. Several users questioned whether such statements were appropriate coming from an elected representative.

Critics argued that farming involves continuous effort throughout the year and cannot be restricted to sowing and harvesting seasons.

Farmers must regularly manage irrigation, arrange fertilisers and seeds, monitor crops, deal with unpredictable weather conditions and navigate fluctuating market prices.

Remarks Trigger Debate On Social Media

While several social media users criticised Mishra's comments as disrespectful towards farmers, others interpreted them as part of his informal speaking style and observations about rural life.

The controversy has once again brought the Rewa MP into the spotlight. However, no clarification from Mishra regarding his remarks has been reported so far. The video continues to circulate online, generating reactions from different sections of society.