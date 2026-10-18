From Indore To Rewa, Internal Feuds Trouble MP BJP; CM Mohan Yadav Plans Coordination Meetings | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP plans to hold meetings for coordination after Diwali to end discord among its leaders.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, president of the party's state unit Hemant Khandelwal and organisational general secretary Chandra Shekhar Tiwari will participate in the meeting.

They will call the division-wise ministers and legislators to the Chief Minister's Office.

At the meeting, the leaders will discuss the political situation and the condition of their constituencies.

A rift has developed between the ministers and legislators in several districts, and a lack of coordination was visible among the senior leaders.

At the coordination meetings, the senior leaders will make efforts to end the bitterness among the legislators and ministers.

They will also discuss the priority issues of the government and the party.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya recently held a meeting in Indore to discuss water shortage, but a minister and four legislators kept away from it.

The bickering between minister Govind Rajput and legislator Bhupendra Singh spilt over onto the streets in Sagar.

On the other hand, wrangling between the supporters of Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and those of legislator Siddharth Tiwari has come out in the open in Rewa.

A legislator from Guna Pannalal Shakya has opened a front against the in-charge minister of Gwalior, Pradhuman Singh Tomar.

The fight between the supporters of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP's old warhorses continues.

There is hardly any district in the state where the BJP leaders get along well. After Khandelwal took over as the party's state president, he and Yadav held discussions with legislators in different areas.

They tried to sink differences among the leaders, but there seems to be no end in sight to the internal squabbling among the leaders.

Khandelwal said a division-wise meeting with the legislators will take place in November.