Teachers’ Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm At Springdales School In MP’s Narmadapuram | FP photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Springdales Senior Secondary School and the Champs Fun School jointly celebrated the Teachers’ Day on Saturday.

Students presented a cultural event showing respect to teachers. The students of class 11 managed the entire programme, displaying their leadership quality and creativity.

The students, Khushi Singh and Sakshi Rawat did the anchoring of the cultural event.

Director of the school Ashish Chatterjee and Subhashish Chatterjee, Juhi Chatterjee, principal Mona Chatter and other officials of the school remained present on the occasion.

Ashish Chatterjee greeted all teachers of the school, saying teachers, besides imparting knowledge, build the character of a student.

Gobindram Public School celebrates Teachers’ Day

Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Students of Mithi Gobindram Public School celebrated Teachers’ Day with enthusiasm in the Sant Hirdaram auditorium on Saturday.

Chairman of the organisation Siddh Bhauji and secretary to the organisation Gnahshyam Bulchandani participated in the function.

According to Bhauji, a teacher not only imparts knowledge to a student but also strengthens his personality and character.

Only teachers can build a strong society and nation, he said.