Bhopal Municipal Corporation Inquiry Under Scanner Over Missing Accountability, Loss Details

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration and Housing Development Department (UADD) has raised questions over the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) inquiry into an alleged scam in fountains installed in the city ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS).

While the inquiry committee identified deficiencies in the work compared to the approved scope, it did not clearly name the officials or employees responsible for the lapses. The report also does not quantify the financial loss allegedly caused to the public exchequer.

A key concern raised by the department is that the committee itself noted in point five of its conclusion that the BMC's response to the factual report was yet to be obtained. Despite this, the inquiry report was submitted to the commissioner of UADD.

UADD has now sought a formal response from the BMC regarding the factual findings before the matter can be considered fully examined.

The department's observations have raised questions over whether the inquiry can be considered complete when the corporation's response and details of individual accountability remain pending.

Lokayukta had ordered fresh inquiry

The issue relates to a complaint filed before the Lokayukta against superintending engineer Udit Garg and in-charge executive engineer RK Trivedi over alleged irregularities in the fountain works. The Lokayukta had initially rejected an inquiry conducted by superintending engineer Udit Garg and directed that a fresh investigation be carried out.

Subsequently, the directorate constituted a committee on April 1 to investigate the allegations. The committee submitted its report to the commissioner of Urban Administration and Development. On Aug 19, the UADD wrote to BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain, pointing out deficiencies in the inquiry report and seeking further action.

Official statement

UADD deputy director Ekta Agarwal said the report records deficiencies found during site inspections but does not explicitly establish responsibility or mention the financial loss. "A letter has been written to the BMC in this regard, seeking their response to the factual report," Agarwal said.