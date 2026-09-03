Four Medical Colleges Get LINAC Machines, Bhopal Left Out |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four medical colleges have received Linear Accelerator (LINAC) hi-tech machines; however, Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, is still to get one.

These high-end machines have arrived at four other old medical colleges at Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa and Gwalior. Plan was to install these sophisticated machines at the five old medical colleges.

Special bunkers have been constructed in the hospitals attached to these medical colleges to house the linear accelerator machine. Such a bunker is essential for radiation safety. Now that the machines have arrived at the hospitals, the installation and necessary technical procedures will be carried out.

The machines cost Rs 46.7 crore each, with a four-year warranty. It also covers maintenance for four years worth Rs 4.4 crore. Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited (MPPHSCL) will get 3% of total cost for its service. About Rs 1.8 crore will be spent for international modification inside bunker as per the requirement for installation.

Once this machine becomes operational, cancer patients will be able to access state-of-the-art radiation treatment right at the government hospital. Until now, patients had to turn to private hospitals for linear accelerator radiation therapy.

Dr Shyamji Rawat, HOD oncology, state cancer institute (NSCB Medical College), said, it will take 6 months more for operation of LINAC machine which has arrived in parts which will be assembled.

Dr Pranjal Shrivastava, joint director, DME (hospital administration), said, Leaner accelerator machines have arrived at four medical colleges Jabalpur, Rewa, Indore and Gwalior. Due to non-availability of fund, it has not been arrived in GMC, Bhopal.