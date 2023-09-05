Teachers' Day 2023: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former President Dr. Radhakrishnan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to former President, Bharat Ratna, eminent educationist, philosopher, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. CM Chouhan garlanded the portrait of Dr. Radhakrishnan in the auditorium of the CM's residence. Dr. Radhakrishnan's birthday is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India.

Extended greetings to the teachers while remembering his Guru

While extending greetings to the teachers on Teacher's Day, the Chief Minister tweeted that - "On the auspicious occasion of "Teacher's Day", I bow at the feet of all the teachers who give meaningful purpose to the students by dispelling the darkness of their ignorance with the light of their knowledge. There is no God greater than the Guru. It is true that like God, the Guru molds the raw clay and breathes life into it. My Guru respected Ratan Chandra Jain ji also molded me and gave a meaningful direction to my life. Whatever I am today is due to his blessings. May the blessings of our Gurus always remain with all of us, this is my wish."

