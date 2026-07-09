Teacher, Student Injured After School Van Crashes Into Electric Pole At Kohefiza In Bhopal | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A school teacher and a student were injured after a school van carrying six children crashed into an electric pole in Bhopal on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Kohefiza flyover in Bhopal on Thursday morning when the students were going to school. Five children escaped without injuries, however a teacher sitting on the front seat, along with a female students sustained injuries.

A video of the accident has surfaced on social media, showing the school van crashed into an electric pole as a crowd gathered at the spot.

Watch the video below :

The van carried both the names-- Sian International School and Bhopal Girls School. It was travelling from Panchwati, when it went out of control and crashed into an electric pole in front of Kohefiza police station.

Five children in the van were safe, while a woman staff member sitting in the front seat suffered a head injury. Similarly, another student sitting next to her was also injured.

After the accident, people nearby rushed to help. They safely rescued the children out of the van and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Police also reached the spot soon after getting the information. The children were later sent to their destination in another vehicle.

Kohefiza police station in-charge KG Shukla said that during the initial investigation, it was found that a large vehicle suddenly came in front of the school van. While trying to avoid it, the driver lost control and the van hit the electric pole.

Police also suspect that the van may have had a brake problem. According to officials, the driver tried to stop the vehicle by crashing it into the pole to avoid a bigger accident.

Police said the van will undergo a technical inspection to find the exact cause of the accident. The driver will also be questioned. The injured staff member is receiving treatment, while all the children are safe.