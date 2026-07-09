TB Patient Attempts Suicide On Jabalpur Railway Tracks, RPF Constable Jumps For Rescue-- VIDEO

TB Patient Attempts Suicide On Jabalpur Railway Tracks, RPF Constable Saves Him -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man suffering from tuberculosis (TB) allegedly attempted to end his life by lying on the railway tracks in front of a moving train in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, as reported on Thursday.

Fortunately, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel spotted the man lying on the railway track and rescued him immediately, saving his life.

According to information, the incident occurred at Jabalpur’s Main Railway Station late on Wednesday night.

The matter came to light after a video of the man jumping onto the railway tracks from the platform surfaced on social media. The video is now circulating online.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Tired Of Prolonged TB Treatment, Jabalpur Man Jumps In Front Of Train; Rescued #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/BzYg1FlSJG — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 9, 2026

The video shows the Jabalpur platform where the train is approaching and passengers are waiting to board it. Suddenly, a man jumps from the platform and lies down on the track.

As commotion begins on the platform after people notice the man attempting to end his life, RPF personnel quickly rescue him and move him away from the track.

Meanwhile, other passengers on the platform can be seen trying to stop the train before it reaches the man.

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Man was distressed due to illness

The incident took place at platform number 6 of the station. The man, identified as Mukesh Meshram, a resident of the Adhartal Katra area, was reportedly distressed due to his prolonged illness.

According to reports, Mukesh had been undergoing treatment for TB but was unable to recover, following which he took the extreme step.

At around 10 pm, he went onto the railway tracks and lay down in front of the Amarkantak Express.

However, RPF constable Chandreshwar Singh, who was on duty at the station, noticed him and immediately rushed to the spot. The constable pulled Mukesh away from the tracks and saved his life.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.