17-Year-Old Rescued From Gwalior Train Tracks During Suicide Attempt Over Marriage Dispute |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior attempted to jump in front of a train with the intention of ending her life after her parents fixed her marriage with a boy of their choice.

Fortunately, she was rescued just a moment before a possible fatal accident.

According to information, the incident occurred late Tuesday evening between 8 pm and 9 pm near the railway track under the AG Office bridge, in front of the DRDO office.

According to eyewitnesses, the girl was seen walking around the tracks for some time. Suddenly, she stepped onto the railway line just as a superfast train was approaching at high speed.

People nearby realised the danger and started shouting to warn her, but she did not respond.

In a critical moment, a man identified as Prahlad Singh Tomar rushed towards her without hesitation.

As the train came very close, he managed to grab the girl and pull her away from the tracks to safety. The rescue happened just seconds before what could have been a serious tragedy.

Local people quickly gathered at the spot and helped calm the girl. Police were informed immediately.

Officers reached the location soon after and took the girl into protective care. They also contacted her family and began gathering details about the incident.

Preliminary information suggests that the girl was upset over a marriage decision being made by her family.

Reports say she wanted to marry someone of her choice, while her family was planning her marriage elsewhere.

This disagreement is believed to have caused emotional stress, leading to the incident.

On Wednesday afternoon, a video of the rescue surfaced on social media. It shows the dramatic moment when the man runs and pulls the girl away just before the train arrives.

The video has since gone viral, with many people praising the man’s quick action and bravery.

The police are continuing to investigate the matter and are speaking with the family to understand the full situation.