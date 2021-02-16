Take note, coronavirus is soaring again in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The state is again seeing a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases as the infection positivity rate climbed to 1.6 per cent on Tuesday. Around a week back, the coronavirus positive rate had come down to 0.9 per cent
On February 10, in all 14,442 samples were taken for the test and the corona positivity rate stood at 0.9 per cent then. On Tuesday, of the 13,729 samples taken, of these 142 were rejected at time of testing. The coronavirus positivity rate was 1.6 per cent
Madhya Pradesh reported 233 corona positive cases on Tuesday pushing its tally to 2,58,082. With three new deaths reported on day, the toll has touched 3841. There are 1856 active cases in MP, while 2,52,385 people have been cured of the infection. On Tuesday, 221 people were cured of the infection.
Indore reported 93 fresh corona cases, its tally stands at 58,180 and toll 927. With 39 new cases, the corona caseload has gone to 43,335 and toll stands at 618. Damoh reported 16 corona cases.
23 district reports no new cases
In all, 23 districts have reported no new corona cases and these districts are Hoshangabad, Shivpuri, Vidisha, Morena, Balagaht, Shahdol, Khandwa, Katni, Chhattarpur, Anuppur, Singrauli, Datia, Shajapur, Seoni, Bhind, Alirajpur, Mandla, Ashok Nagar, Panna, Dindori, Burhanpur, Niwari and Agar-Malwa.
4 districts corona-free: Four districts including Ashok Nagar, Bhind, Morena, and Shivpuri have no active cases in MP. Twenty district which have reported below 10 actives cases these are- Vidisha(6), Rewa(8), Satna(4), Neemuch(9), Dewas(4), Raisen(4), Kandwa(6), Katni(6), Harda(7), Chhattarpur(2), Datia(4), Shajapur(8),Seoni(1), Guna(5), Umaria(3), Tikamgarh(5), Alirajpur(4), Mandla(1), Panna(8), Burhanpur(1), Niwari(3) and Agar-Malwa(3).
Barring restricted session sites in Bhopal, no vaccination programme was carried out in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. CM Helpline staff and policemen were giving shots against corona on the day. CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “Vaccination was underway only at six to seven session sites. Vaccination was only at restricted session sites in Bhopal and there was no vaccination in MP.”