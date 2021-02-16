Take note, coronavirus is soaring again in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The state is again seeing a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases as the infection positivity rate climbed to 1.6 per cent on Tuesday. Around a week back, the coronavirus positive rate had come down to 0.9 per cent

On February 10, in all 14,442 samples were taken for the test and the corona positivity rate stood at 0.9 per cent then. On Tuesday, of the 13,729 samples taken, of these 142 were rejected at time of testing. The coronavirus positivity rate was 1.6 per cent

Madhya Pradesh reported 233 corona positive cases on Tuesday pushing its tally to 2,58,082. With three new deaths reported on day, the toll has touched 3841. There are 1856 active cases in MP, while 2,52,385 people have been cured of the infection. On Tuesday, 221 people were cured of the infection.

Indore reported 93 fresh corona cases, its tally stands at 58,180 and toll 927. With 39 new cases, the corona caseload has gone to 43,335 and toll stands at 618. Damoh reported 16 corona cases.